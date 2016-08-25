Carbondale women say they feel unsafe after recent assaults

CARBONDALE, Colo. | Some women in the community of Carbondale are saying they don’t feel safe after recent assaults on women walking at night.

The Post Independent reports (http://bit.ly/2bkTimI ) that the Carbondale Police Department announced a month ago that it was looking into two assaults in the small community near Aspen and since then town trustees have been focused on public safety.

At Tuesday’s trustee meeting, a number of women came to ask why no solid steps have been taken toward increasing safety and why it has been pushed back as an agenda item. Carbondale’s bike, pedestrian and trails commission will discuss lighting and public safety at its Sept. 12 meeting.

Police Chief Gene Schilling says the department is bringing back women’s self-defense courses and working to fill police vacancies so as to increase night patrols.

