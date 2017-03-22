Capone, accused by Aurora of being a wolf-hybrid, is just a dog and gets to go home

The city's Animal Services Department alleges Capone, shown here, is a wolf-hybrid. The canine's owners assert the dog is a shepherd-mix. Photo provided courtesy of Tracy Abbato. Aurora City Councilman,Charlie Richardson, right, gives money to Tracy Abbato and Tito Serrano on Wednesday March 22, 2017 at Aurora Municipal Court. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | A family from north Aurora who has been without their pet for nearly a month will be able to reunite with the pooch, Capone, later today after city officials ceded in court Wednesday afternoon the dog was not a wolf-hybrid or a dangerous animal.

Aurora residents Tito Serrano and Tracy Abbato, who co-own the 11-year-old dog, pleaded guilty in Aurora municipal court Wednesday to three of the five charges city officials had originally levied against them after Capone was picked up Feb. 24 by Aurora animal control officers. The dog, a German Shephard-Labrador mix, had jumped a fence in the family’s yard and run into a neighbor’s yard prior to being scooped up by animal control.

Serrano, who was the technical defendant in the case, pleaded guilty to not having Capone’s rabies inoculation and city registration tags up-to-date, and having a dog running at-large. The two more serious charges, owning a wild or exotic animal and owning an aggressive or dangerous animal, were dropped.

The family will be able to pick the dog up at 4 p.m. Wednesday from the Aurora Animal Shelter, where he has been held since being captured last month.

All city fines and animal control fees facing Serrano and Abbato were dropped, save for a $10 administrative court fee, attorneys for the couple said.

The city originally believed the dog to be a wolf-hybrid due to its “behavior, mannerisms and physical characteristics,” according to City Spokesman Michael Bryant.

Under Aurora city code, it is illegal for residents to own a wolf or wolf-hybrid.

But after Capone’s blood was tested for evidence of wolf DNA at a University of California-Davis laboratory, the dog was deemed not to be a descendent of wolves, Serrano said.

“Zero percent wolf,” he said after the court proceedings Wednesday.

Both Serrano and Abbato partially credited their success in the case to the recent social media firestorm criticizing the city’s policies.

Several city council members also took a recent interest in the case. Council members Charlie Richardson and Renie Peterson both attended the hearing Wednesday.

The family members still face several stipulations, including keeping the dog mostly indoors and leashed and muzzled when in certain sections of their yard, until they construct a six-foot-tall fence, per their agreement with the city. But Serrano said he’s already purchased all of the necessary materials to build a fence and will do so promptly.

He added that money raised through a GoFundMe page for the family will be used to pay outstanding attorney’s fees. Any leftover cash will be donated to a German Shepherd rescue.

The wolf-hybrid test can detect hybrids within three generations, according to UC-Davis.

“Because of the close genetic relationship among dogs and wolves, wolf ancestry beyond three generations may be undetectable by these tests,” according to the university’s website for its Veterinary Genetics Laboratory. There are an estimated 300,000 wolf-dog hybrids in the U.S., according to UC-Davis.

The city has faced an onslaught of criticism tied to its handling of Capone’s case on social media in recent days. The story gained national attention after Fox 31 Denver first reported on the story early last week.

Serrano and his partner Tracy Abbato said they rescued the dog from an Adams County animal shelter when the animal was about nine months old. Serrano said Capone does not typically display aggressive behavior other than barking at passerby on the street. He added that the fence-jumping incident Feb. 24 was the first time the dog had ever run away.

Abbato said the dog bit one person about four years ago after the allegedly intoxicated individual entered the couple’s yard in north Aurora. She said neither she nor Serrano faced any criminal charges or fines following that incident.

Serrano said Capone’s absence at home has been difficult on his three children.

“It’s been pretty stressful not having him home,” he said last week. “And it’s been pretty hard on my kids — that’s the main thing.”