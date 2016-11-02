Camping partner of men charged in Colorado fire sentenced

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOULDER, Colo. | A woman who camped alongside two men charged with starting a July wildfire that destroyed eight homes near Boulder has been sentenced to three years of probation.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2e0OK6A ) 21-year-old Elizabeth Burdeshaw was sentenced after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge as part of a plea deal.

Court documents say Brudeshaw camped with 28-year-old Jimmy Andrew Suggs and 26-year-old Zackary Ryan Kuykendall near Nederland over the course of several days. Officials say the two men from Vinemont, Alabama used only rocks to extinguish their campfire.

The fire flared up and spread across more than 500 acres.

Kuykendall and Suggs are scheduled to be arraigned Friday on arson charges.

Prosecutors say there was no evidence Burdeshaw was directly involved in maintain or putting out the campfire.

