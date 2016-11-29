Striking workers to demonstrate at DIA

DENVER | Workers at a Denver McDonald’s plan to strike and then demonstrate at the city’s airport on Tuesday as part of a nationwide day of protests by fast-food employees to push for higher wages and union rights.

While a strike is planned at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, the Service Employees International Union says workers won’t try to disrupt operations at Denver International Airport. It says the goal is to hand out fliers to passengers and airport workers pushing for better working conditions there.

Organizers say thousands of workers plan to walk off the job at fast-food spots around the country and to demonstrate at nearly 20 major airports to mark the fourth anniversary of the first “Fight for $15” protests at McDonald’s restaurants in New York.