State ski resorts could see another strong year for bookings

DENVER | The slow start to ski season in Colorado this year doesn’t seem to have any impact on bookings for the state’s ski resorts.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2fTcDfw ) that Bill Tomcich with Stay Aspen Snowmass says bookings “are as strong as they have ever been” for ski vacations around Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Tomcich says his agency, which books the largest collection of rooms in Colorado’s high country, received a high volume of calls after Aspen Skiing Co. launched a Black Friday lodging deal.

Some Colorado ski resorts were forced to delay opening for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend due to warmer temperatures.

But the booking pace for ski vacations this winter remains strong.

Last year, the state had a record 13 million visits to ski resorts.

___