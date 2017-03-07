No liquor in Walmart after sharply divided Colorado vote

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Colorado Walmart stores won’t be selling liquor after a bill to allow the sales failed by a single vote Monday in the state Senate.

Senators voted 18-17 to defeat a bill adjusting Colorado’s liquor code a year after Colorado made its biggest alcohol change since the end of Prohibition by allowing more grocers to sell full-strength beer.

The debate wasn’t along party lines. Democrats and Republicans were both ardent supporters and opponents of the Walmart change.

Walmart helped negotiate last year’s alcohol bill, but apparently overlooked a provision making it impossible for some big-box retailers such as Walmart and Target to sell liquor.

This year’s measure was advertised as a “clean-up” measure. But it elicited opposition from senators who argued Walmart would drive more independent liquor stores out of business.