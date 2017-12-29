Denver DA charges 10 budtenders for selling too much pot; Aurora store reopened

DENVER | Ten employees of a legal marijuana business shut down by Denver officials earlier this month face criminal charges for allegedly selling too much pot in repeated sales to the same people.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Thursday that five Sweet Leaf “budtenders” were charged with felony distribution of marijuana and five were charged with misdemeanors based on the amount sold.

Adults are only allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana in Colorado.

Among the locations closed as part of the investigation was Sweet Leaf’s Aurora store at East Sixth Avenue and Chambers Road. Julie Patterson, spokeswoman for the City of Aurora, said the Sixth Avenue dispensary was allowed to reopen on Dec. 22 after a city inspection of the operation. A call to the dispensary was not answered.

The Aurora Police Department arrested someone from the store in a joint investigation with the Denver Police Department, said APD Lt. Chris Amsler. Patterson said the one employee from the Aurora location that was arrested had all charges against them dropped by the Denver DA’s office.

Police began investigating in 2016 after a neighbor reported seeing numerous people entering and leaving one of its shops multiple times a day. Police say they arrested several repeat customers, most from out-of-state, with pounds of pot before doing undercover purchases.

An email and telephone call seeking comment from the Sweat Leaf company’s owners weren’t returned.