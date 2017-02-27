State bill that would create a felony for tampering with oil and gas drilling equipment gets first OK

DENVER | A Republican proposal to increase penalties for tampering with oil and gas equipment has cleared an important hurdle.

But Democrats are likely to block the attempt to make it a felony, not misdemeanor, to tamper with or vandalize drilling equipment.

Sponsoring Republicans say that anti-drilling extremists are breaking locks and otherwise damaging oil and gas drilling equipment. But Democrats countered that the crime is very rare and that the increased penalty is an attempt to stifle legal protests. Some critics say the bill is so vague that it could make protesting at drilling sites a felony.

Several states are considering bills this year to make it easier to shut down protests deemed a nuisance.

Colorado’s measure would make it a Class 6 felony to tamper or attempt to tamper with oil and gas equipment.

The bill faces one more formal vote in the state Senate before heading to the Democratic House, where its prospects are dim.