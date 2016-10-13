COLFAX IN A NEW LIGHT? — Aurora’s $2.6M People’s investment good for grander vision, falls short for some

AURORA | At more than 6,000 square feet and towering over a busy East Colfax Avenue intersection, the old People’s Rent-To-Own building is tough to miss.

But despite it’s size and prime spot on the corner of Colfax and Florence Street — smack in the heart of the Aurora Cultural Arts District — the sprawling space has sat vacant for the past two years.

City officials are hoping a $2.6-million investment by the city will jump-start development there and turn the 73-year-old building into a hub of dining and arts.

People walk past the People's Building on Tuesday Oct. 11, 2016 on East Colfax Avenue and Florence Street. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Construction crews are set to begin work this month on a $1.8 million renovation that will divide the building into a 2,500-square-foot restaurant and a 4,000-square-foot arts space. That arts space will include close to 200 theater chairs that can be retracted into the wall but, beyond that, its use will be open-ended.

Andrea Amonick, Development Services manager for the city, said the space could be used for art festivals, plays, concerts or just about any other arts-related event.

“It’s very, very flexible,” she said.

This phase of construction will turn the restaurant space and the arts space into what city officials call a “white box” — essentially a finished building with all the needed infrastructure that the tenants can then finish as they see fit.

The restaurant side will have a similar finish, with restaurant-specific infrastructure including a grease trap. Construction should wrap in January.

The city purchased the building in 2013. Amonick said, had the city not purchased the building, there’s a chance a private developer would have stepped in. But whether that would have happened by now is unclear.

“I’m not saying it would not have happened, but it would not have happened as quickly as we’ve been trying to get it to happen,” she said.

Tracy Weil, managing director of the Aurora Cultural Arts District, said he believes the addition of the People’s Building to the city’s catalogue of ACAD properties could help provide some much-needed performance space to an area where such facilities are at a premium.

“Right now, we have an influx of performing arts organizations and visual arts organizations that want to participate in the ACAD and we just don’t have room,” he said. “I think this will help us alleviate that pressure.”

The district has continued to grow in recent years, according to Weil, who said earlier this summer there were more than 40 paying members in the ACAD catalogue — an all-time high. He said that in total, more than 400 creatives live or work in the district, and more than 112,000 visitors passed through the area in 2015.

Going forward, Weil said both the city and a burgeoning crop of East Colfax entrepreneurs are eyeing other properties to provide even more space to local artists. He said the owners of Pasternack’s Pawn Shop are in talks with the city to convert a vacant storefront, located just west of the flagship pawn location, into artist studios. Weil said he’s received about a dozen letters of intent from artists who would be interested in renting out that space if it were to be overhauled.

Studios have also popped up in the back end of nearby Jubilee Roasting Company on Kenton Street, and there have been tentative talks of converting the third floor of the massive Afrikmall on East Colfax into a rehearsal space for performing arts companies.

Weil is also working on a business plan for how the city could convert the former Friend Furniture Building at 9605 E. Colfax into an artistic outpost. The building was recently put up for sale for nearly $3 million, according to Weil.

In the meantime, Weil said he’s excited the city is investing in luring restaurateurs to a metropolitan stretch that can be sometimes seen as a gastronomic desert.

“You want to create a full-service district that includes arts and cultural activities, as well as places for people to have a beer or a drink and have some food,” he said. “We want people to see us as a destination, and bringing in bars and restaurants is super important because it all works together.”

Amonick said, while the city has been itching to add more restaurants to the area, it has been a tough slog. Part of the problem, she said, is that the older buildings lining Colfax don’t have the necessary infrastructure to put a restaurant there.

About four years ago, city officials began talks with local choreographer and dancer Kim Robards, owner of an East Colfax dance company bearing her name, to turn the People’s Building into a new performance and academy space specifically for her troupe. Robards moved her company across the street from the People’s Building to 9990 E. Colfax — on a temporary status — from Denver in 2013. That’s where her company is still based today.

In the years following those early conversations in 2012, Robards began raising funds through a capital campaign to complete renovation of the People’s space in cooperation with the city. However, the dancer and her team were eventually notified that the city would no longer be able to dedicate the space to just one group, as renovation costs had ballooned and developers were in need of a more diverse future revenue stream.

“We were eventually informed … the renovations were costing so much more that they couldn’t feel like they could commit the building to one group,” Robards said.

She said that the city’s revised plan for the building, which includes a much smaller stage than what Robards had initially proposed, will prevent larger companies like hers from regularly performing there.

“What I know … could be occurring in that space makes every cell in my body tingle,” Robards said. “But, unfortunately, I don’t think that (we are) going to be able to experience that on that corner — ever.

“At most it will accommodate an independent or solo actor, dancer or musician … not a professional company that choreographs master works that move with great physicality as we do.”

Robards added that her company’s board of directors is still planning to present one last business plan to the city in the coming weeks that would propose dedicating the majority of the new performance space to the dance company, “should there be a change of heart in any way, shape or form before they plop down the stage that is really too small for any group to perform on.”

Amonick said that for the space to thrive, it will need a diverse mix of tenants.

“It can’t just be one organization’s space unless that organization has enough money to finish out the building,” she said.