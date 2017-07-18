Business Highlights

Retailers, brands see green for back-to-school shopping

NEW YORK | For the back-to-school season, many parents and their kids are thinking green.

Concerns about the environment have them looking for secondhand clothing or fashions made from reused material — but price still rules. Shoppers want quality and style in backpacks, jeans and the like without spending a lot more money.

Retailers like H&M, Target and J.C. Penney are coming out with more clothes that use waste from all sorts of sources, like recycled denim or leather, nylon waste, remnants of old garments, or even plastic bottles.

No Trump slump in tourism but there could be a Trump bump

NEW YORK | Last winter, the U.S. tourism industry fretted that Trump administration policies might lead to a “Trump slump” in travel.

But those fears may have been premature. International arrivals and travel-related spending are up in 2017 compared with the same period in 2016.

There might even be a “Trump bump,” says Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, a nonprofit representing the travel industry.

Subway looking to update stores’ not-so-fresh look

NEW YORK | Subway wants to freshen up the look of its stores as it tries to stem a sales decline.

The sandwich chain says the redesign — which includes a brighter atmosphere, displays of vegetables behind the counter and ordering tablets — is the first major revamp since the early 2000s. The changes will take place as stores around the country are remodeled and new ones are built.

The makeover comes as Subway’s sales have fallen for four straight years amid competition from places including Jimmy John’s and Firehouse Subs. Since 2012, Subway’s average annual sales per store are down 13 percent at $420,000, according to industry tracker Technomic. Last year, its number of U.S. stores also shrank for the first time, though it still had more than 26,700 locations.

Health plan hinges on the young, but they’re a tough sell

WASHINGTON | Julian Senn-Raemont isn’t convinced he needs to buy health insurance when he loses coverage under his dad’s plan in a couple of years — no matter what happens in the policy debate in Washington, or how cheap the plans are.

The 24-year-old musician hasn’t known a world without a health care safety net. But he hates being forced by law to get coverage, and doesn’t think he needs it.

Senn-Raemont’s outlook could pose a major problem for Republicans who await a delayed vote on a replacement for the Affordable Care Act. Insurers need young and healthy enrollees like him to buy insurance because they keep premiums down for everyone.

China’s economic growth holds steady despite slowdown fears

BEIJING | China’s economic growth held steady in the latest quarter, boosted by unexpectedly strong trade and consumer spending, despite fears tighter lending controls aimed at cooling a surge in debt are weighing on commercial activity.

Output rose 6.9 percent in the three months ending in June from a year ago, data showed Monday. That was in line with the previous quarter and better than many forecasts.

Brexit talks begin in earnest with citizens’ rights in focus

BRUSSELS | Talks to extricate Britain from the European Union began in earnest Monday with both sides still seemingly far apart on citizens’ rights after Brexit officially takes place in less than two years.

After an initial meeting last month where the structure of the talks was determined, Britain’s Brexit minister, David Davis, met up with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator in Brussels ahead of four-days of discussions.

Progress on citizens’ rights is one of the three main issues that have to be resolved before the two sides can start talking about a wide-ranging free trade deal, the others being the bill Britain has to pay to meet existing commitments and the border issue in Ireland.

Man blames Tesla Autopilot feature for Minnesota crash

DETROIT | A Tesla driver says his car’s partially self-driving Autopilot system wasn’t responsible for a crash in Minnesota, despite what he initially told investigators.

In its police report obtained by The Associated Press on Monday, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said David Clark, 58, blamed Autopilot for a crash Saturday evening in Hawick, Minnesota. Clark initially told deputies that when he engaged the Autopilot feature, the car suddenly accelerated, left the roadway and overturned in a marsh. Clark and his passengers sustained minor injuries.

But in an email sent Monday afternoon to the sheriff’s office, Clark said he was confused in the moments after the crash. After discussing the crash with his fellow passengers, he now believes that he disengaged Autopilot by stepping on the accelerator before the crash.

Trian’s Peltz seeks a seat on board at Procer & Gamble

NEW YORK | Activist investor Nelson Peltz is attempting to secure a seat on the board at Procter & Gamble, seeking faster changes at the consumer products company.

Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP, which owns about $3.3 billion worth of Procter & Gamble Co. shares, said Monday that Procter & Gamble’s financial performance over the last 10 years has been disappointing.

Delta tells Ann Coulter her insults are ‘unacceptable’

NEW YORK | Delta Air Lines has pushed back at Ann Coulter after the conservative commentator berated the carrier on Twitter over a changed seat assignment.

Coulter began tweeting about the episode Saturday in which she said the airline gave away an “extra room seat” she reserved before a flight from New York to Florida departed. Coulter had booked an aisle seat, but got a window seat.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 0.13 points to 2,459.14. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 8.02 points to 21,629.72. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.97 points to 6,314.43.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 52 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $46.02 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 49 cents, or 1 percent, to $48.42 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline stayed at $1.56 a gallon. Heating oil lost 2 cents to $1.50 a gallon. Natural gas added 4 cents to $3.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.