Business Highlights

Uber pushes its founder out as it tries to clean up its act

DETROIT | Under Travis Kalanick’s leadership, Uber’s “Animal House”-style business plan was to grow as quickly as possible, steamrolling regulators while flouting the rules of workplace conduct. Behavior at the male-dominated company didn’t seem to matter. But now Kalanick is out as CEO, resigning under pressure amid a federal investigation and claims of widespread sexual harassment at Uber.

Uber searches for a new CEO in wake of Kalanick’s departure

DETROIT | Uber seeks strong manager who can repair a broken image, juggle multiple lawsuits and government investigations, develop and nurture a new corporate culture and lead a successful IPO. It’s a tough job, but someone will have to become Uber’s new CEO.

Government health insurance markets holding up — barely

Enough insurers are planning to sell coverage on the Affordable Care Act’s insurance exchanges next year to keep them working — if only barely — in most parts of the country. Competition in many markets has dwindled to one insurer — or none in some cases — and another round of steep price hikes is expected to squeeze many consumers. Health insurers had until Wednesday to declare whether they planned to sell coverage next year on the exchanges in most states.

GOP senators complain on eve of health care bill unveiling

WASHINGTON | Republican senators are complaining about their party’s secretive health care bill, a day before GOP leaders plan to finally release their plan for erasing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was expected to push for a vote next week on the legislation. It would eliminate much of Obama’s 2010 law and leave government with a diminished role in providing coverage and helping people afford it.

Tyson adopting video checks, animal rights groups want more

Tyson Foods unveils a plan to stop animal abuses, but an animal rights group says monitoring slaughterhouses won’t stop other cruelty that exists within the poultry industry. The nation’s largest meat producer says it has installed cameras and hired off-site auditors to review how it handles and kills birds at its 33 processing plants.

Diageo to buy Clooney’s tequila brand in $1 billion deal

NEW YORK | Global liquor behemoth Diageo says it will pay up to $1 billion to buy a tequila brand co-founded by movie star George Clooney. Clooney founded the Casamigos brand four years ago with partners Rande Gerber and Mike Meldma. Diageo says it will pay $700 million for Casamigos at first, and then pay another $300 million over 10 years if the brand reaches certain performance milestones.

US to issue more temporary worker visas this summer

WASHINGTON | A spokesman says the Department of Homeland Security has decided to offer extra visas for temporary seasonal workers. DHS spokesman David Lapan said on Wednesday that Homeland Security John Kelly hasn’t decided how many visas will be offered but that number should be set soon.

Wall Street Journal fires correspondent over ethics conflict

WASHINGTON | The Wall Street Journal has fired its highly regarded chief foreign affairs correspondent after evidence emerged about his involvement in prospective business deals, including deals involving arms sales to foreign governments, with an international businessman who was one of his key sources. The reporter, Jay Solomon, was offered a 10 percent stake in a fledgling company, Denx LLC, by Farhad Azima, an Iranian-born aviation magnate who has ferried weapons for the CIA.

Fidget spinners named among possible summer hazards for kids

BOSTON | A consumer watchdog group has listed fidget spinners among possible summer hazards for children. The group, World Against Toys Causing Harm, says spinners can fall apart and the small pieces can create a choking hazard. The group also warns about risks from non-motorized scooters, lithium batteries in hoverboards and plastic weapons based on superhero movies.

All that’s cool and quirky at the Paris Air Show

PARIS | There are flying cars and Concorde’s would-be supersonic successor. There’s a company offering to deliver cargo to the Moon — for a mere $1.2 million per kilogram — and the latest in funky futuristic aviation ideas, both big and small. No doubt about it: the Paris Air Show is an aerospace geek’s paradise.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index dipped 1.42 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,435.61. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 57.11, or 0.3 percent, to 21,410.03, and the Nasdaq composite rose 45.92, or 0.7 percent to 6,233.95.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 98 cents, or 2.3 percent, to settle at $42.53 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.20, or 2.6 percent, to $44.82 a barrel.

Natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.89 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.36 per gallon and wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to $1.41 per gallon.