Business Highlights

Uber allows riders to tip drivers via app, matching Lyft

SAN FRANCISCO | Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart. Besides the built-in tipping option, Uber is giving drivers an opportunity to make more money when passengers keep them waiting or don’t cancel rides within two minutes. The expanded earnings opportunities are the first step in what Uber is billing as “180 days of change” for its U.S. drivers.

Barbie’s companion Ken gets new looks: Man bun, beefy bod

NEW YORK | Ken has been overshadowed by Barbie for decades, but now he’s getting some attention. Mattel is introducing 15 new looks for the Ken doll, giving him new skin tones, body shapes and hair styles. The makeover is part of the company’s plan to make its dolls more diverse and try to appeal to today’s kids, many of whom would rather pick up an iPad than a doll. Barbie received a similar overhaul more than a year ago.

Amazon aiming to be the dressing room in your house

NEW YORK | Amazon is hoping to claim more territory once held by department stores, essentially placing a dressing room in your house. The company, which has been making a big push into selling clothes, is testing a new service that lets members of its Prime program try on styles before they put items on their charge card. Customers have seven days to decide what they like and only pay for what they keep. Shipments arrive in a re-sealable box with a pre-paid label for returns.

Hong Kong’s mini apartments boom as property prices soar

HONG KONG | Hong Kong’s property developers are scaling down, way down, for younger, middle-class buyers, offering micro-sized upscale apartments with stratospheric price tags. The apartments, dubbed “mosquito-size units” or “gnat flats” in Chinese are drawing online ridicule and underscore worries over the Asian financial hub’s overheated real estate market and widening inequality.

Experts: Takata bankruptcy means air bag victims get less

DETROIT | Legal experts say an expected bankruptcy filing by Japanese air bag maker Takata will leave little money for dozens of people who sued the company over deaths and injuries caused by exploding air bag inflators. So far the faulty inflators have killed 11 people in the U.S. and 16 worldwide. Over 180 people have been injured. The problem touched off the biggest recall in U.S. automotive history.

As Brexit talks begin, Europe sees economic upswing over UK

LONDON | When Britain voted to leave the European Union a year ago, proponents argued Britain’s economy was being held back by the slow-growing, dysfunctional bloc. A year on, and with the Brexit divorce talks finally starting, the situation is radically different.

Oil’s slide to lowest price of the year pulls stocks lower

NEW YORK | The price of oil slumped to its lowest level of the year on Tuesday and helped to pull U.S. stock indexes off their record highs set a day earlier.

Barclays, former CEO charged with fraud over Qatar deal

LONDON | British regulators charged Barclays bank and four former executives, including then-CEO John Varley, with conspiracy to commit fraud when they asked Qatar for 6.1 billion ($7.7 billion) to avoid a government bailout during the financial crisis in 2008. The Serious Fraud Office announced the charges Tuesday following an investigation into two rounds of fundraising from Qatar in 2008. The probe centered on agreements under which Barclays paid the Qatari investors 322 million pounds.

Forever green: Cemeteries make more room for natural burials

RHINEBECK, N.Y. | More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in death. It’s estimated that about 125 cemeteries nationwide offer options for “green burials” that shun coffins, embalming fluid and concrete “vaults” so everything in the ground decomposes.

Ex-Chicago politician, labor unions bid for Sun-Times

CHICAGO | An investor group headed by a former Chicago city council member, Alderman Edwin Eisendrath, and a group of labor unions has submitted a bid to buy the Chicago Sun-Times. The move could prevent the owners of the paper’s rival, the Chicago Tribune, from buying the Sun-Times.

Ford to move Focus production to China, sees no US job loss

DETROIT | Ford will move production of its Ford Focus small car to China and ship them to the U.S. starting in 2019. Wary of the response from President Donald Trump, who has criticized Ford for making vehicles outside the U.S., Ford said the move won’t cost U.S. jobs. The suburban Detroit plant that currently makes the Focus will be converted late next year to produce the Ford Ranger pickup and Ford Bronco SUV.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 16.43 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,437.03, and the Dow Jones industrial average lost 61.85 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,467.14. The Nasdaq composite lost 50.98 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,188.03.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 97 cents, or 2.2 percent, to settle at $43.23 per barrel, and Brent crude, the international standard, fell 89 cents to $46.02 per barrel. Natural gas rose a penny to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.39 per gallon and wholesale gasoline lost 3 cents to $1.42 per gallon.