Business Highlights

Fed raises key rate and unveils plan to reduce bond holdings

WASHINGTON | The Federal Reserve is raising its benchmark interest rate for the third time in six months, providing its latest vote of confidence in a slow-growing but durable economy. The Fed also plans to start gradually paring its bond holdings later this year, which could eventually cause long-term rates to rise.

How Fed hike will affect US consumers and overseas economies

WASHINGTON | The impact of the Federal Reserve’s fourth interest rate hike in 18 months will range widely for individuals and businesses with loans or income-producing accounts.

Vintage typewriters gain fans amid ‘digital burnout’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Vintage typewriters are making a comeback in the U.S. with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust in attics and basements. Organized “type-ins,” where people try different vintage machines, have been held at public places in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia and elsewhere. And a new documentary on typewriters featuring Tom Hanks and musician John Mayer is set for release this summer.

Stocks slip as investors seek safety after weak sales data

NEW YORK | US stocks decline as investors look for safe options after a weak May retail sales report. Bond prices jump and yields hit annual lows. Oil prices slump to their lowest levels of the year. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again, as expected.

China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously rejected

SHANGHAI | Beijing has reversed itself on 9 Trump trademarks, granting preliminary approval for marks covering salon services and socks, among other things, that it initially rejected. Dozens more Trump trademarks have been formally registered in recent weeks, bringing to 39 the total number of Trump trademarks China has formally approved since the inauguration. Trump’s expanding collection of Chinese trademarks has sparked sharp criticism and several lawsuits over alleged constitutional violations.

US retail sales slide 0.3 percent, biggest drop in 16 months

WASHINGTON | Americans cut spending at gasoline stations, department stores and electronics shops in May as retail sales registered the biggest drop in 16 months, a disappointing sign for the overall economy. The Commerce Department says retail sales dropped 0.3 percent last month, first drop since February and biggest since a 1 percent decrease in January 2016.

VA warns of surprise budget gap, insists no delays in care

WASHINGTON | In a surprising revelation, the Department of Veterans Affairs says a program that offers veterans private-sector health care will run out of money much sooner than expected. It is trimming back on some services that lawmakers worry could cause delays in medical treatment. VA Secretary David Shulkin made the disclosure Wednesday at a Senate hearing.

US blames North Korea for series of cyberattacks

WASHINGTON | U.S. officials are blaming the North Korean government for a series of cyberattacks dating to 2009 against media, aerospace, financial sectors and infrastructure in the United States and across the world. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning this week, saying the cyberattacks were carried out by actors known as “Hidden Cobra,” within the North Korean government.

Experts: Uphill fight against age-related job discrimination

WASHINGTON | Aging experts and advocates are telling a government commission that age-related discrimination in the workplace still exists 50 years after the enactment of legislation designed to prevent it. The acting chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says the commission will work to ensure that job opportunities are based on ability not age.

Foxconn, assembler of iPhones, eyes Wisconsin for plant

MADISON, Wis. | A Taiwanese company that assembles Apple’s iPhones and other electronics is considering building a plant in Wisconsin that could employ thousands of people. A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the state is in talks with Foxconn. At least one other state, Michigan, is also pursuing the plant.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 2.43 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,437.92. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.09 points, or 0.2 percent, to a record 21,374.56. The Nasdaq composite lost 25.48 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,194.89.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.73, or 3.7 percent, to settle at $44.73 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed $1.72, or 3.5 percent, to close at $47 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline sank 7 cents, or 4.5 percent, to $1.43 a gallon. Heating oil lost 4 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $1.41 a gallon. Natural gas fell 3 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.