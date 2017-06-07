Business Highlights

Are new Trump hotels exploiting presidency or just business?

NEW YORK | It’s a new hotel chain called American Idea. It was inspired by stories heard in small towns on the campaign trail. The owner is now president of the United States. That said, the Trump Organization wants to make something perfectly clear: The new venture is not exploiting the presidency for profit. The head of the president’s hotel business calls such talk “nonsense.” An ethics expert disagrees. She says the president is “cashing in on the red states.”

China defends arrest of men probing Ivanka Trump supplier

GANZHOU, China | China is rejecting a U.S. State Department call to release three activists detained while investigating a company that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands. Instead, it is trying to silence family members and lawyers, pressuring them with interrogations and warnings not to speak with foreign media. The men worked for China Labor Watch, a New York-based nonprofit organization. The company, Huajian Group, denies allegations of excessive overtime and low wages.

Looking to propose a shareholder vote? It may get tougher

WASHINGTON | Tucked into a Republican bill to defang the Dodd-Frank financial rules is a provision to make it more difficult to bring proposals to a shareholder vote. It would mean fewer investors could force votes on issues important to them — from executive pay to political spending to gender discrimination.

Trump plan to overhaul labor watchdogs faces opposition

WASHINGTON | Businesses and advocates for workers are forming a rare alliance against President Donald Trump’s proposal to overhaul the way the government investigates workplace discrimination. It’s part of what his critics say is a broader swipe at decades of civil rights protections. Trump wants to merge the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission with a lesser known agency that also enforces laws on equality in the workplace.

Uber dismisses over 20 employees after law firm’s probe

DETROIT | Uber has fired more than 20 employees after a law firm investigated complaints of sexual harassment, bullying, discrimination and other violations of company policies. Bobbie Wilson, a Perkins Coie partner involved in the investigation, says the recent firings included both managers and lower-level workers, some of whom retaliated against employees after they complained about bad conduct at the ride-hailing firm.

Insurer Anthem opens another hole in ACA exchange blanket

One of the nation’s biggest health insurers says it will not return to Ohio’s public insurance exchanges next year, a decision that could open more holes in the Affordable Care Act’s increasingly thin system for helping people buy coverage. Anthem’s decision could leave shoppers in 20 counties without an option for buying individual coverage on the exchange, the only place where people can use an income-based tax credit to help cover the cost of coverage.

Qatar’s crisis is impacting business and millions of people

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | The political storm surrounding Qatar is affecting business in one of the world’s biggest natural gas producers and travel hubs. Its own people, who rely heavily on food imports, are also feeling the pinch, with many unsure of whether they can continue residing there.

Retailers lead US stocks to a second day of modest losses

Retailers led a modest slide in U.S. stocks Tuesday as the market eased back from recent record highs for the second day in a row. Banks and other financial companies also posted losses as the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.14 percent, the lowest level since November. Energy stocks notched the biggest gain as crude oil prices rebounded.

Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits

NEW YORK | Amazon is making a play for low-income shoppers. The online leader is offering a discount on its pay-by-month Prime membership for people who receive government assistance. Some analysts see this as an attempt to go after rival Walmart’s lower-income shoppers. The world’s largest retailer has revamped its shipping program and improved other as it tries to narrow the online-sales gap with Amazon.

Twitter users, blocked by Trump, cry censorship

NEW YORK | Some Twitter users say President Donald Trump is violating the First Amendment by blocking people from his feed after they posted scornful comments. Lawyers from the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York sent the White House a letter on behalf of two users Tuesday demanding they be un-blocked from the Republican president’s @realDonaldTrump account. The White House hasn’t responded.

US companies posted record number of open jobs in April

WASHINGTON | U.S. employers advertised the most open jobs in April in 16 years, yet hiring fell and fewer people quit work. The figures suggest that businesses are struggling to find qualified employees as the unemployment rate declines.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 6.77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,429.33. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 47.81 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,136.23. The Nasdaq composite index lost 20.63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,275.06.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 79 cents, or 1.7 percent, to close at $48.19 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 65 cents, or 1.3 percent, to finish at $50.12 a barrel in London.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $1.55 per gallon. Heating oil added a penny to $1.47 per gallon. Natural gas gained 6 cents, or 2 percent, to $3.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.