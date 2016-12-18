Buses assigned to Syria evacuations attacked, deal stalls

BEIRUT | A delicately timed evacuation deal involving trapped civilians and fighters in war-ravaged east Aleppo and two Syrian villages was thrown into doubt Sunday when assailants torched six buses assigned to the operation.

The buses were to take part in the evacuation of over 2,000 wounded and sick Syrians from Foua and Kfarya, two rebel-besieged villages that have remained loyal to the government in an area under opposition control in the northwest Idlib province, activists and government media reported.

FILE - This image released by Aleppo 24, shows residents of eastern Aleppo arriving in western rural Aleppo, Syria, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, as part of an evacuation deal. The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution demanding immediate and unconditional access for the United Nations and its partners to besieged parts of Aleppo and throughout Syria to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. (Aleppo 24 via AP, File) FILE - This file image released on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 by Aleppo 24, shows residents gathered near green government buses as they hold their belongings for evacuation from eastern Aleppo, Syria. The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution demanding immediate and unconditional access for the United Nations and its partners to besieged parts of Aleppo and throughout Syria to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. (Aleppo 24 via AP, File) Members of a Syrian family are driven after crossing into Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate with Syria, near Hatay, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Several people were able to cross into Turkey after they managed to leave the embattled Syrian city. The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave by both sides of the conflict. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) A Syrian man with his belongings is driven after crossing into Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate with Syria, near Hatay, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Several people were able to cross into Turkey after they managed to leave the embattled Syrian city. The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave by both sides of the conflict. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Iptisam Muhammed, 25, from Aleppo, Syria, walks with her children, names not given, after crossing into Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate with Syria, near Hatay, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Several people were able to cross into Turkey after they managed to leave the embattled Syrian city. The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave by both sides of the conflict. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Muhammed Salih, 26, from Aleppo, Syria, holds his son, name not given, after crossing into Turkey, at the Cilvegozu border gate with Syria, near Hatay, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Dec, 18, 2016. Several people were able to cross into Turkey after they managed to leave the embattled Syrian city. The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave by both sides of the conflict. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) A vendor waits for customers at the Cilvegozu border gate with Syria, near Hatay, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Several Syrian people were able to cross into Turkey after they managed to leave the embattled Syrian city. The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave by both sides of the conflict. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) A Turkish soldier provides security at the Cilvegozu border gate with Syria, near Hatay, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Several Syrian people were able to cross into Turkey after they managed to leave the embattled Syrian city. The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave by both sides of the conflict. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) People, some holding a Syrian and a Turkish flag are reflected in water on the road, at the Cilvegozu border gate between Turkey with Syria, near Hatay, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Several Syrian people were able to cross into Turkey after they managed to leave the embattled Syrian city. The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave by both sides of the conflict. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Syrians put their belongings into vehicles after crossing into Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate with Syria, near Hatay, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Several people were able to cross into Turkey after they managed to leave the embattled Syrian city. The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave by both sides of the conflict. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, smoke rises in green government buses, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Activists said, militants have burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate wounded and sick people from two villages in northern Syria. The incident could scuttle a wider deal that encompasses the evacuation of thousands of trapped rebel fighters and civilians from the last opposition foothold in east Aleppo. (SANA via AP) In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, smoke rises in green government buses, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Activists said, militants have burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate wounded and sick people from two villages in northern Syria. The incident could scuttle a wider deal that encompasses the evacuation of thousands of trapped rebel fighters and civilians from the last opposition foothold in east Aleppo. (SANA via AP) In this still image taken from video from Syria TV vehicles wait to cross into east Aleppo at Ramouseh crossing point, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Dozens of vehicles were on standby at the Ramouseh crossing point near Aleppo on Sunday morning. Evacuations from east Aleppo are still suspended until rebels allow residents of two besieged Shiite villages to leave to government-controlled areas, according to Syrian state television. (Syria TV via AP) NO ACCESS SYRIA

The bus burnings could scuttle a wider deal to evacuate thousands of vulnerable civilians and fighters from the opposition’s last foothold in Aleppo and return the city entirely to government control.

Evacuations from Aleppo had been halted amid mutual recriminations Friday, after several thousand trapped civilians had already been moved from the city. The suspension of the evacuations had thrown an Aleppo deal brokered by Russia and Turkey last week into disarray.

That deal marked a turning point in the country’s war. With the opposition leaving Aleppo, President Bashar Assad has effectively reasserted his control over Syria’s five largest cities and its Mediterranean coast nearly six years after a national movement to unseat him took hold.

The opposition’s Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the al-Qaida-affiliated Fatah al-Sham Front was behind Sunday’s assault on the buses. The insurgent group had been dragging its feet over approving the evacuation deal.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group fighting alongside Syria’s government, said the buses were burned during fighting between Fatah al-Sham and a rebel group that supported the evacuations.

Most residents of the two villages are Shiite Muslims, while the most powerful anti-government groups in Idlib are hard-line Sunnis.

The identity of the group behind the attack remains unclear. A video showing armed men circling the burning buses did not reveal their affiliation.

“The buses that came to evacuate the apostates have been burned,” declared the narrator of the video, as celebratory gunshots rang through the air. He warned that no “Shiite pigs” would be allowed to leave the towns.

The video could not be verified independently, but was in line with AP reporting from the area.

A coalition of rebel groups disavowed the bus burning as a “reckless attack,” saying it endangered tens of thousands of Syrians trapped in Aleppo. No group has claimed responsibility for burning the buses.

Earlier in the day, dozens of buses and ambulances were poised to enter east Aleppo to resume evacuating rebel fighters and civilians from the opposition’s remaining districts, pro-Syrian government media said. But the evacuations remained on hold at nightfall.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has overseen the Aleppo evacuations, had no comment Sunday on their possible resumption. The agency has said thousands of people, among them women, children, the sick and the wounded, remain trapped in besieged areas of the city, waiting in freezing temperatures for the evacuations to resume.

Also Sunday, the U.N. Security Council was expected to vote on a resolution demanding immediate and unconditional access for the United Nations and its partners to besieged parts of Aleppo and throughout Syria to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The council began consultations Sunday on the French-drafted resolution followed by an open meeting where members are expected to vote.

The draft resolution calls on Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to immediately redeploy U.N. humanitarian staff already on the ground to carry out “neutral monitoring” and “direct observation and to report on evacuations.”

It stressed that evacuations of civilians must be voluntary and to the destinations of their choice.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said Friday he would examine the draft, but was skeptical that monitors could be deployed quickly.