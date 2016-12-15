This Bud’s for Aurora, now

AURORA | Business people are always on the hunt for that proverbial win-win situation, even if it remains an elusive creature.

But Bud’s Warehouse — a nonprofit that sells new and used building supplies at deep discounts and offers jobs and life skills training to people in need — found just that when they moved to Aurora this fall.

Their new home at 13280 E Mississippi Ave. is bigger than their old facility near Interstate 70 and Colorado Boulevard in Denver. And, James Reiner, Bud’s executive director, said it didn’t come with a dramatically higher price tag.

“We’ve got a bigger building than we had at the old location, and it’s costing us about the same,” he said as customers perused windows and doors in the sprawling showroom.

Anthony Morales, an assistant manager, cleans an oven that was recently donated on Monday Dec. 12, 2016 at Bud's Warehouse. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Anthony Morales, an assistant manager, works the floor on Monday Dec. 12, 2016 at Bud's Warehouse. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Zack Brinkhoff puts together a cabinet set that was donated on Monday Dec. 12, 2016 at Bud's Warehouse. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Anthony Morales, left, and Zack Brinkhoff put together a cabinet set that was donated on Monday Dec. 12, 2016 at Bud's Warehouse. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Anthony Morales, left, and Russell Caswell bring a donated oven into the docking area on Monday Dec. 12, 2016 at Bud's Warehouse. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Reiner said the 22-year-old company moved to Aurora in mid-September after 11 years at their old location in northeast Denver.

The old spot was adjacent to I-70 and a planned construction project along the highway combined with high rent prices made it a less-than-ideal fit, Reiner said.

“The commercial real estate rates have exploded in Denver, to the point that we couldn’t afford to be over there,” he said.

Bud’s bought the new property, which was the longtime home of the old Guys and Dolls children’s furniture store.

Reiner said the new store has more than 50,000 square feet, but Bud’s is using just 30,000 now. That gives them room to grow across their operations, which include not just the store front but job training courses and their New Beginnings Custom Woodworks.

The expansive space has also allowed Bud’s to become a landlord of sorts.

Using some of the space in the back of the building is Mile High WorkShop, another nonprofit that aims to help people coming out of prison or overcoming substance abuse issues via job training.

Andy Magel, WorkShop director for the group, said the two-and-a-half-year-old nonprofit was looking for room to grow and Bud’s could offer that.

“We just really needed a bigger space,” he said.

Plus, the group does a lot of its woodworking, sewing and other projects with small and medium-sized businesses, something Magel said there is plenty of in Aurora.

For Bud’s, Aurora has been a great fit in part because the city seems to have a growing number of DIY enthusiasts looking to fix up their homes, Reiner said.

“Aurora is now at the forefront of people who are buying and remodeling their houses,” he said.

That’s an ideal niche for Bud’s, he said, because the company’s merchandise — much of it new materials that contractors bought but didn’t end up needing — comes in at a much lower price point than buying new.

“The dirty little secret in the building industry is that they tend to over order in case there are problems,” he said.

Builders donate the unused materials for tax credits.

But beyond that, Reiner said the spot lets Bud’s do what it does best, and that’s help people looking to rebuild their lives.

That includes Anthony Morales, a 2013 graduate of the group’s job training program.

After a stint at a mattress store, Morales came back to Bud’s when they moved to take a job as assistant manager.

The group, Morales said, was crucial for him when he got out of prison and tried to get his life straightened out.

“You get out of prison and you don’t really have the skills or opportunity to get a job,” he said. “It fit in right where I was at.”