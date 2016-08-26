Buckley Airman facing manslaughter charge after Aurora shooting

AURORA | An Airman at Buckley Air Force Base is facing a manslaughter charge after he told police he fatally shot his wife Thursday while the couple was playing with a handgun.

Brian Lebron-Rivera, 21, was arrested Thursday night following the shooting at the couple’s apartment in the 17100 block of East Ohio Place.

Brian Lebron-Rivera, mug shot courtesy Aurora police.

According to an arrest affidavit filed against Lebron-Rivera, he told police he was showing his wife, Genesis Rodriguez, 20, how to take a gun from someone when he accidentally shot her.

“Sir, I killed my wife, it was my fault,” Lebron-Rivera told officers when they arrived, according to the affidavit.

Lebron-Rivera said his wife was playing with his gun when he got out of the shower and he didn’t recall inserting a magazine before they started playing with it. After taking the gun from his wife, he told police he chambered a round and fired one shot at her, killing her.

Police said officers responded to the apartment complex near East Mississippi Avenue and South Buckley Road around 6 p.m. Thursday night.

There, officers found Rodriguez dead.

Auburn Davis, a spokeswoman for the Air Force at Buckley, said Lebron-Rivera is stationed at Buckley and is an Airman First Class in the 460th Security Forces Squadron.

“We are engaged with Aurora PD and local authorities to obtain updates on Airman 1st Class Lebron-Rivera and the investigation,” she said in an email.

Lebron-Rivera appeared in court Friday morning for advisement on the charges. According to Arapahoe County jail records, he was booked on a felony manslaughter charge and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.