Buckley airman dead in Commerce City

A Buckley Air force Base sergeant was found dead Friday in Commerce City, according to a statement from Air Force officials.

The statement said it remains unclear how Tech. Sgt. Jason Friday, who was assigned to the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, died.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Technical Sergeant Jason Friday,” Col. David N. Miller, Jr, 460th Space Wing Commander, said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his unit, and everyone affected by this tragedy. We are doing all we can to ensure that the necessary resources and support are available for the family, friends and co-workers.”

The statement said more details about Friday’s death will be released later.