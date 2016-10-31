Broncos defensive coordinator upended, carted off field

DENVER | Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was carted off the field and taken to the hospital for observation Sunday after being upended by a San Diego player who was blocked into the Denver sideline.

The team said the 69-year-old coach had movement in all his extremities.

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Wade Phillips is carted off the field after being run into by a player while on standing on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was blocked into Phillips while trying to catch Bradley Roby during an interception return.

Gordon upended Phillips, and the back of the coach’s head slammed against the ground.

Medical personnel surrounded Phillips, and after about five minutes, he was secured to a backboard, then carted off the field. He pointed his index finger in the air as he was being driven to the locker room.

In last season’s playoffs, Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant upended the defensive coordinator, but Phillips popped back up quickly and kept coaching.

After Phillips left Sunday’s game, linebackers coach Reggie Herring took over the defensive play-calling duties.

