Broncos coach Gary Kubiak returns from week hiatus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak is back at work after taking a week off under doctor’s orders.

The 55-year-old coach suffered a complex migraine following Denver’s 23-16 loss to Atlanta on Oct. 9. He spent a night in the hospital after being taken from the stadium via ambulance when he suffered extreme fatigue.

Special teams coach Joe DeCamillis was named interim head coach during Kubiak’s absence and was in charge when the Broncos (4-2) lost 21-13 at San Diego on Thursday night.

Kubiak also had a health scare in 2013 when he suffered a mini-stroke at halftime of a game against the Colts when he was head coach of the Houston Texans.