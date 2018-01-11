Brief standoff closes Aurora roads near Iliff and Peoria

AURORA | Two schools were locked down and several residential streets closed Thursday as police investigated a report of an armed person that proved to be bogus near East Iliff Avenue and South Peoria Street.

Police officers post outside of an apartment complex at 1900 Vaughn Way, in what turned out to be a hoax report of a domestic disturbance. Photo by Philip Poston/Aurora Sentinel

The incident started around 1:30 p.m. when police received a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1900 block of South Vaughn Way.

Aurora police spokesman Officer Bill Hummel said the caller reported there may be an armed person inside a home, but officers were not able to confirm that.

Around 2:35 p.m. police tweeted that they had not located a suspect.

“An investigation will continue but for now we do not perceive any danger to the public in the area,” police said.

Police had closed some roads and asked the public to avoid the area but later lifted those requests. Nearby Prairie Middle School and Overland High School were briefly placed on “secure perimeter,” meaning exterior doors are locked but students can move about freely inside the building, but that order was later lifted.