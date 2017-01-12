Breckenridge hotel conference room collapses under snow

BRECKENRIDGE | The roof of a hotel conference room in Breckenridge collapsed under the weight of all the heavy, wet snow that’s been falling in Colorado’s mountains.

No one was inside the room at the time of the collapse Wednesday night but police say people staying in the 70 rooms at the Village of Breckenridge were evacuated as a precaution and put in other accommodations.

The ski resort town has received about 4 feet of snow in the last week from the fire hose of Pacific moisture that’s been steadily streaming into the state.

In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 photo, a shop owner digs out snow between two buildings in Crested Butte, Colo. About 93 inches has fallen in the area in 8 days and more is expected over the week. (Helen H. Richardson /The Denver Post via AP) In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, Rob Quint works to pull snow off of the house of his roof in Crested Butte, Colo. About 93 inches has fallen in the area in 8 days and more is expected over the week. Quint says in the 35 years that he has lived in Crested Butte he has never seen this amount of snow. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

Even more snow has fallen in Crested Butte, forcing people to shovel their roofs as well as their walkways.