Boy gets 6 years in detention for assaulting 71-year-old

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOULDER, Colo. | A 16-year-old Colorado boy accused of beating a 71-year-old woman in the head with a fire poker after she picked him up hitchhiking has been sentenced to six years in a youth detention facility.

The Daily Camera reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2tax9AG ) that the boy pleaded guilty last month to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injuries.

Prosecutors charged him as an adult and dropped a charge of attempted first-degree murder as part of the plea agreement.

Investigators say Katie Kulpa brought the boy, a 17-year-old girl and 19-year-old Dakota Montgomery to her house in September while they were hitchhiking.

The girl and Montgomery told police the boy wanted to knock Kulpa out and steal her car to get back to Boulder.

That’s when the two witnesses say the boy picked up a fire poker and hit her over the head.

