Boy charged as adult after police say he shot cop car

AURORA | A 16-year-old boy who police say opened fire on a police car while an officer and a teen girl were inside has been charged as an adult, prosecutors said.

Salvador Ivan Madrid faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, two counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, three counts of first-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. May 29 near the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park in the 1800 block of Eisenhower Way, police said.

An officer investigating a separate case — details of which were not released — said he was speaking to a girl seated in his police car. While the officer was talking to the girl, the boy approached and opened fire on the police cruiser. Police said neither the officer nor the girl were hurt.

A short time later, police arrested the boy nearby and he was later charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Madrid is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond and is due in court again June 21.