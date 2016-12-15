Boulder votes to make Palestinian city its sister

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOULDER, Colo. | Boulder officials have voted to make a Palestinian community its sister city, reversing a previous decision and ending a years-long drama that divided the city.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2hlFryh ) that the City Council on Tuesday voted to make Nablus on the West Bank a formal sister-city.

Tuesday’s vote came after a 78-person public hearing, which followed nearly 1,000 emails from the public to the council since May.

The decision reverses a 2013 decision that rejected Nablus as a sister city on the grounds of community opposition and concerns that Boulder would appear to be taking sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Supporters of the sister-city relationship say it will help promote international understanding and will provide an enriching cultural exchange.

