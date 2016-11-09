Boulder teens walk out of class to protest Donald Trump

BOULDER, Colo. | Dozens of teens in Boulder walked out of class to protest what they say is Donald Trump’s message of hate.

The Daily Camera (http://bit.ly/2el2AAH ) reports that about 100 Boulder High School participated in the protest Wednesday morning following Trump’s election. They held up banners with messages like “honk for love” along the street outside while others held a Mexican flag.

In an email to the newspaper, students said they don’t oppose the nation’s political system but oppose “the hate that is being broadcasted by our newly elected leader.”

School district spokeswoman Maela Moore said the protest was peaceful and said students will be expected to make up for the class work they missed.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won in both Colorado and Boulder County.