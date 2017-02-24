Boulder sheriff: Wildfire sparked by target shooters

HYGIENE, Colo. | Investigators say a wildfire that destroyed three outbuildings and a barn in Boulder County was started by target shooters.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says the shooters had been shooting steel plates when a fragment from one of their rounds ignited some grass near Hygiene on Monday. Commander Mike Wagner says the shooters tried to put out the fire and called 911 to report it.

Sheriff’s investigators are talking with prosecutors to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

The fire spread to about 150 acres in very dry, warm and windy conditions before firefighters were able to contain in on Tuesday.