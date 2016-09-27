Boulder homeless shelter to require early registration

BOULDER, Colo. | A homeless shelter in Boulder is planning to ask for people looking for a night to stay to register early for its lottery system.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2doxW9S ) that the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless previously accepted walk-ups, but now early registration in person or by phone will be required.

The shelter has about 100 beds available on any given night, on top of the roughly 60 that are spoken for ahead of time by transitional programs, among others.

Previously during the October-to-April sheltering season homeless clients had to appear in person to apply for the lottery. They would then find out if they had secured a bed by 7 p.m., which officials say is late in the day for cold nights. The new system will notify people if they have a spot by noon.

