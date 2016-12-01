Boulder County to phase out GMO crops on public land

BOULDER, Colo. | Boulder County officials have decided to phase out the growing of genetically modified crops on public land.

The Times-Call reports (http://bit.ly/2gYLJ7F ) that county commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday night to stop growing GMO corn and sugar beets on county-owned farmland.

Farmers who lease the land from the county will be allowed to plant such crops next year but will have to stop using the public land for GMO corn by the end of 2019. GMO sugar beets will need to be phased out completely by the end of 2021.

Farmers have argued that independent scientific research on the issue should take place before deciding to phase out crops. Commissioners said, however, that research could be done concurrently with a phase-out.

