Boulder Congressman Jared Polis announces run for Colorado governor

DENVER | U.S. Rep. Jared Polis is joining a crowded field in the race for Colorado governor.

The Democrat from Boulder said Sunday that he wants to see the state use 100 percent renewable energy by 2040 and provide free, full-day preschool or kindergarten for children age 3 and older.

“My focus has always been where can I have the biggest positive impact on the state and the country, particularly in light of President Trump pulling out of Paris and all of the movement in the wrong direction on oil and gas and renewable energy and coal,” Polis told Colorado Public Radio, referring to President Donald Trump withdrawing the U.S. from the global climate agreement.

“Any progress will need to be made at the state level,” Polis said.

Almost two dozen people are seeking the seat being vacated by Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

Other Democrats include U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, former state treasurer Carry Kennedy and former state Sen. Mike Johnston. Republicans include Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler, former state legislator Victor Mitchell and Doug Robinson, a nephew of Mitt Romney.

Polis, one of the top five wealthiest congressmen, spent about $6 million of his personal fortunate to win his House seat in 2008. He said he plans to do the same as he seeks the nomination for governor.

“I wouldn’t ask other people to invest in my race if I wasn’t willing to invest in it myself,” Polis told The Denver Post.

Polis is beginning his campaign with a cross-state road trip Monday.