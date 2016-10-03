Body recovered after climber dies on Longs Peak

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK | Park rangers have recovered the body of a 61-year-old man from Greeley who fell while climbing Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The accident happened Saturday after the man apparently slipped on ice and fell about 100 feet.

Park officials say visitors called rescuers by cell phone about 10 a.m. to report the accident.

Park rangers were flown by helicopter and recovered the body later in the afternoon.

The victim has not been identified and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation.