Body found in car identified as missing Northglenn person

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | A person found dead in a vehicle in Timnath has been identified as a missing Northglenn resident.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2dovgcd ) that the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was reported missing from the Denver suburb on Sept. 18.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name or age of the woman. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, Timnath police received a report of a suspicious vehicle Friday and sheriff’s deputies found a body inside the vehicle.

Northglenn Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact detectives.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com