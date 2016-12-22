Blue Bell Ice Cream to return to metro area

Blue Bell Creameries has announced it will be expanding its distribution area to include Denver, Aurora and the surrounding metro area beginning March 27.

“It has always been our goal to return to Denver, and we believe that we are in a great position to expand our sales territory next year,” Ricky Dickson, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell, said in a statement. “We will have an outstanding variety of flavors and products to offer our fans in Colorado.”

Blue Bell announced it will also reopen its distribution facility in Centennial. “We have started hiring personnel and will continue to add more as needed over the next few months,” Dickson said.

No specific store locations have been released at this time.