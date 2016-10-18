Bernie Sanders, in Colorado, promotes universal health care

BOULDER, Colo. | Bernie Sanders has urged hundreds of people in two Colorado appearances to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and for a ballot measure to set up the nation’s first universal health care system.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters at a rally in support of Colorado Amendment 69, a ballot measure to set up the nation's first universal health-care system, on campus of the University of Colorado, in Boulder, Colo., Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Amendment 69 would repeal the current health insurance system and make coverage universal. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2dX8gOE) that the Vermont senator touched on climate change, immigration, job creation and other themes in backing former rival Clinton during a Monday appearance at Colorado State University.

Sanders later promoted Amendment 69, the universal coverage measure, in a speech at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

The $25 billion plan would eliminate private insurance in favor of a 10 percent “premium tax,” with the state covering health expenses. Employers would share employees’ costs.

Sanders defeated Clinton in Colorado’s Democratic presidential caucuses in March.