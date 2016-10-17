Bernie Sanders in Colorado to promote universal health care

BOULDER, Colo. | Colorado voters considering a ballot measure to set up the nation’s first universal health-care system are getting a visit from Democrat Bernie Sanders to talk up the idea.

The Vermont senator is headlining a Monday evening rally at the University of Colorado after an earlier rally for Hillary Clinton at Colorado State University.

Sanders is promoting Amendment 69, which would repeal the current health insurance system and make coverage universal. The plan would cost an estimated $25 billion a year, but proponents point out that the sum is less than what Coloradans pay now to private insurers.

The rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. at CU’s Farrand Field. Organizers say they expect about 2,000 people to attend.

Colorado starts mailing ballots to voters Monday.