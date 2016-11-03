Ben Carson, Oklahoma Gov. Fallin to stump for Trump in Aurora Friday

AURORA | Former Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson and Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin are scheduled Friday to visit three locations in Colorado, including one in Aurora, to encourage voters to submit their ballots before Election Day, the Trump-Pence campaign in Colorado announced Thursday, Nov. 3.

Carson and Fallin are slated to visit The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs at 1:30 p.m. Friday, followed by stops at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Castle Rock and the Aurora Center for Active Adults.

The event in Aurora is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the city recreation center in Del Mar Circle.

Earlier Thursday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced he will be coming to Aurora Saturday to campaign for Democratic state Sen. Morgan Carroll, who is running against Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in a race for Colorado’s 6th Congressional District.