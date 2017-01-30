BACK ON TRACK: New light rail R Line to open through Aurora Feb. 24

AURORA | Aurora officials will finally be able to say “all aboard” at the end of next month.

Aurora’s much anticipated R Line, which will bring more than 10 miles of new light rail to the city, will open Feb. 24, the Regional Transportation District announced Monday.

The opening date will conclude several months of delays for a project that was originally supposed to be completed last year.

Former RTD District F Board Member Tom Tobiassen said earlier this month that the delays may have stemmed from a backlog of paperwork, as well as the need to certify the many at-grade street crossings along the new line with the Public Utility Commission. Problems with the systems that control the at-grade crossings along the University of Colorado A Line have bedeviled that commuter rail line since in opened last spring.

“The R Line is a signature project for RTD, the city of Aurora, and our region,” Dave Genova,” RTD General Manager and CEO, said in a statement. “The Line is significant in that it completes another important connection and mobility opportunity on the eastern side of the metro area, connecting commuters to important destinations throughout the line.”

The full R Line will span 22 miles from the existing Lincoln Station to the new Peoria Station, according to RTD. As a part of the new project, RTD also extended the end of the current H Line from Nine Mile to the Florida Station.

The project will bring eight new train stations and four new Park-n-Rides to Aurora, according to the RTD website.

“Light rail will transform Aurora,” Mayor Steve Hogan said in a statement. “This is not just a train line running through a part of our community. This rail line traverses the core of the city, and when it opens on Friday, Feb. 24, it will truly connect the entire metropolitan region to Aurora.”