BACK TO SCHOOL 2017: Fit for classes

AURORA | Hundreds of Aurora kids got free backpacks and other a host of supplies and other items at the school district’s 10th Annual APS Back to School Kickoff Aug. 5 at the Town Center at Aurora mall. Free backpacks and school supplies were provided to APS students as well as an offering of low or no-cost immunizations. The event featured food, free goodies and entertainment, as well as an opportunity for parents to meet school staff and register their children for school.

Ben Carillo, 3, center left, draws designs on a notebook Aug. 5 at the 10th Annual APS Back to School Kickoff at the Town Center at Aurora. Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Josiah, left, and his brother Meckell Larcom take their free backpacks Aug. 5 at the 10th Annual APS Back to School Kickoff at the Town Center at Aurora.