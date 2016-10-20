Average US 30-year mortgage rises to 3.52 percent

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON | Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for a second straight week, reaching their highest levels since June.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.52 percent from 3.47 percent last week.

Rates still remain near historic lows. The benchmark 30-year rate is down from 3.79 percent a year ago and close to its all-time low of 3.31 percent in November 2012.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, popular with homeowners who are refinancing, rose to 2.79 percent from 2.76 percent.