Avalanche risk in Colorado mountains high as more snow falls

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | The avalanche danger is high in Colorado’s mountains as more snow, blown by gusty winds, falls.

Interstate 70 is back open following a large avalanche on Vail Pass but other roadways, including Loveland Pass, were closed on Wednesday so crews can trigger slides to make them safe.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area remained closed because of the avalanche danger on Loveland Pass leading to the resort, which reported over 2 feet of snow between Monday and Tuesday.

Ethan Greene with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the high moisture content in all the snow that has fallen recently is weighing down the snowpack, causing dangerous conditions.

The conditions are the worst in the Gunnison area, which has been given a rare “extreme” risk rating.