Autopsy: Greeley man died from drowning in train car

GREELEY, Colo. | An autopsy has found that a Colorado man who died in December after an accident while cleaning a train tanker car drowned in a few inches of water at the bottom of the car.

The Greeley Tribune reported Monday that 35-year-old Jose Cisneros was one of two employees of EnviroTech Services found unresponsive in a train car on Dec. 5.

Both men were rushed to the hospital and Cisneros later died.

At the time, it appeared the accident involved hazardous materials, but the recently released autopsy proved otherwise.

The autopsy determined that Cisneros and the other man passed out because of a lack of oxygen while working in the confines of the train car. The two men fell to the floor, which was covered in a few inches of water.

