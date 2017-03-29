Authorities ID man who died while skiing at Loveland

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Authorities have released the name of a 35-year-old man who died while skiing at Loveland Ski Area.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/p0Tvi4 ) Cole Barker, of Georgetown, was found unresponsive near the base of a tree Friday morning. Resort officials say ski patrollers were in the area and attended to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barker was wearing a helmet.

The Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Authorities have not released the cause of Barker’s death.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com