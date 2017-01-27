Authorities ID body found in submerged car in N Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. | Authorities say a man who was reported missing in late December was found dead in a submerged car in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/PQRdJU ) 23-year-old Brian Erives was last seen at about 4 a.m. Dec. 25. A bicyclist spotted an overturned car in a canal off of state Highway 52 west of Hudson on Wednesday.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis says investigators think Erives’ car veered off the side of the road, rolled onto its roof and sunk into the canal. Investigators say alcohol might have played a role in the crash.

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com