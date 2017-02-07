Aurora teen gets probation for little brother’s shooting death

AURORA | An Aurora teen whose 10-year-old brother was accidentally shot to death last year has been sentenced to two years of intensive probation.

Jalecc Calanzo Taylor, 18, will be required to work or attend school while on probation, Adams County prosecutors said in a statement Monday.

Jalecc Taylor, 17, mug shot courtesy Aurora police

Prosecutors said Taylor’s brother, Jaliel “Anthony” Hemmings, died after the pair were playing with a loaded gun inside the family’s home near East Colfax Avenue and Galena Street. The family initially said Hemmings accidentally shot himself but the Adams County coroner said the boy was shot by someone else and Taylor was subsequently charged.

In November, Taylor, who was 17 at the time of the crime and charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to negligent child abuse resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of juvenile in possession of a handgun.

“This is the right outcome for this case,” District Attorney Dave Young said in a statement. “This was an accidental shooting, and as a result, Jalecc Taylor’s little brother lost his life. This tragedy is the result of a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

“The purpose of a juvenile sentence is to rehabilitate the juvenile so that he will never enter the criminal justice system again,” Young added. “Mr. Taylor received a life sentence today because every day for the rest of his life he will be thinking about his brother.”