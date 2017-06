AURORA | The Aurora Sentinel inadvertently published online a letter to the editor June 16 that does not meet our editorial standards, and it has been removed.

The letter, by Aurora City Council candidate P.K. Kaiser, opines about unsubstantiated allegations regarding a variety of Muslim religious community leaders, officials and establishments.

We apologize to our readers and those named in the letter for having published Mr. Kaiser’s unedited opinion and regret the error.