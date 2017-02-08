Aurora Race Forum presents play, ‘Incognito,’ Black History discussion

“Incognito,” a one-man play starring Michael Fosberg, will take place at 2 and 6 p.m. Feb. 15, in the Larry D. Carter Theater at the Community College of Aurora’s CentreTech Campus, 15900 E. Centretech Pkwy

Aurora Community Relations Division’s Race Forum Series is presenting two events to inspire dialogue and understanding during Black History Month.

“Incognito,” a one-man play starring Michael Fosberg, will take place at 2 and 6 p.m. Feb. 15, in the Larry D. Carter Theater at the Community College of Aurora’s CentreTech Campus, 15900 E. Centretech Pkwy. “Targeted Delivery,” a discussion with mail-bombing survivor Don Logan, will happen at 2 and 6 p.m. Feb. 23, at the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy.

“Incognito” is the story of Fosberg’s personal journey of nearly 20 years ago, when he discovered he was part African-American. Over the course of 50 minutes, Fosberg portrays over a dozen characters as he recounts his search for his biological father.

“Targeted Delivery” the title of a book written by Logan, who will talk about his experience surviving a mail bomb. Logan was the director of Scottsdale, Arizona’s Office of Diversity and Dialogue when he opened a package that exploded Feb. 26, 2004. He was the subject of national news as the victim of a suspected hate crime. He has since recovered and is an advocate for diversity.

© 2017 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.