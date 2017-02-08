Aurora Race Forum presents play, ‘Incognito,’ Black History discussion

Aurora Community Relations Division’s Race Forum Series is presenting two events to inspire dialogue and understanding during Black History Month.

“Incognito,” a one-man play starring Michael Fosberg, will take place at 2 and 6 p.m. Feb. 15, in the Larry D. Carter Theater at the Community College of Aurora’s CentreTech Campus, 15900 E. Centretech Pkwy. “Targeted Delivery,” a discussion with mail-bombing survivor Don Logan, will happen at 2 and 6 p.m. Feb. 23, at the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy.

“Incognito” is the story of Fosberg’s personal journey of nearly 20 years ago, when he discovered he was part African-American. Over the course of 50 minutes, Fosberg portrays over a dozen characters as he recounts his search for his biological father.

“Targeted Delivery” the title of a book written by Logan, who will talk about his experience surviving a mail bomb. Logan was the director of Scottsdale, Arizona’s Office of Diversity and Dialogue when he opened a package that exploded Feb. 26, 2004. He was the subject of national news as the victim of a suspected hate crime. He has since recovered and is an advocate for diversity.