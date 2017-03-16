Aurora police to speak on dangers of distracted driving for teen drivers at Reach Your Peak Expo

AURORA | Traffic accidents are the leading cause of death for teens. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10 percent of all drivers 15 to 19 years old involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted at the time of the crashes.





The Aurora Police Department will be at the 2017 Reach Your Peak Expo with a powerful exhibit showing the devastation of distracted driving. Officer Ed Nolte will discuss the dangers associated with distracted driving, the laws that pertain to distracted driving and research on the dangers associated with it.

2017 Reach Your Peak Expo

Colorado’s top speakers, personalities and experts addressing the needs and issues of teenage girls will assemble for the dynamic and entertaining 2017 Colorado Girls Elevated ‘Reach Your Peak’ expo on April 23rd at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center. Admission is free however registration is required. Pre-registering online will save time at the door.

“The Colorado Girls Elevated, ‘Reach Your Peak’ expo is a safe, uplifting and engaging event designed to engage and inspire middle and high school girls in the Denver-Aurora metro area, to reach for their dreams” said event producer Rhonda Canino, Advertising Director for the Aurora Media Group, parent company to The Aurora Sentinel. “The Reach Your Peak expo will expose them to new experiences, connect them with role models in the community, and help them build self-esteem, self-confidence, and self-empowerment to realize their full potential. ‘Reach your peak’ is more than just a slogan.”

The expo will provide a host of compelling, short programs and interactive activities. Successful local women speakers will be hitting on hot topics like healthy body image, cyber safety, bullying, healthy relationships, peer pressure, depression, career choices, personal safety, college selection and more. These programs provide girls with the information, tools and resources to deal with life challenges.

The expo hall will include interactive exhibits, live entertainment, a marketplace and more.

This annual regional event, presenting a wide variety of inspirational icons, workshops, materials, interactive activities and entertainment, is produced by The Aurora Sentinel, Mix100 Radio, and KMGH Denver 7. The expo, free to all participants from all over the metro area and state, will offer unique speakers and opportunities addressing issues and goals for adolescent girls. For more information contact Rhonda Canino, 720-449-9705 or rcanino@aurorasentinel.com.