Aurora police searching for developmentally disabled teen

Joseph Craig, photo courtesy Aurora police.

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for a 16-year-old developmentally-disabled boy missing from his east Aurora home since early Wednesday morning.

Joseph Craig was last seen around 5:45 a.m. at his home East Sixth Avenue and Harvest Road, police said.

Police are describing Craig as “at risk” because of his age and disability, according to police spokeswoman Officer Diana Cooley.

Craig is described as 5-feet 10-inches tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, gray Jordan shoes and a black t-shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information on Craig to call 911.