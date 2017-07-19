Aurora police search Wednesday for missing ‘at-risk’ boy

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen around noon near East Colfax Avenue and Hanover Street.

William Friend, photo courtesy Aurora police.

Police said William Friend is at risk because of medical conditions but did not specify those conditions.

William stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has shoulder length blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black or white shirt, an orange hat, blue shorts and black shoes, police said.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call police at 303-627-3100.