Aurora police search for missing developmentally disabled woman

Amy Marie Sullivant

AURORA | Aurora police are looking for a developmentally-disabled woman who has been missing since last week.

Amy Marie Sullivant, 20, was last seen around 2:50 p.m. Friday by her caretaker at Innovative Services, at 15200 E. Girard Ave., police said.

Sullivant was wearing a brown sweater, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes when she was last seen, police said. Police described her as 5 feet tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Sullivant has a history of going missing and has an “intermediate level intellectual developmental disability.”

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.